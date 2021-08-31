Commentary: Even now, vaccine scepticism – and COVID-19 – remain rampant in Russia

MEDFORD, Massachusetts: As Russia struggles with its third wave of COVID-19, the authorities have adopted new measures to contain the coronavirus. But pervasive vaccine hesitancy has put a massive strain on the Kremlin’s pandemic response.

While the Delta variant helps explain the latest spike in daily infections, sluggish vaccination rates – about 24 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated – are perhaps the biggest culprit.

Russia has registered around 20,000 new COVID-19 cases daily during July and August. And the Ministry of Health reported in August that more than 98 per cent of hospitalised COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated.

The official death toll rose in August to roughly 800 per day, an all-time record. But some demographers argue that COVID-19-related fatalities are significantly undercounted.

Russians remain largely unconvinced that vaccines are safe. The worsening epidemological situation has undermined public health – hospital beds in COVID-19 hotspots are filling up again – and threatens economic recovery. But Russians’ deep-rooted mistrust in institutions will hamper the country’s efforts to move past the pandemic.

GOVERNMENT EFFORTS TO CURB COVID-19

With the coronavirus – and vaccine scepticism – running rampant across Russia, public campaigns to promote vaccination have recently gained more prominence.