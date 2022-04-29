Commentary: What happens now that Russia followed through on threats to cut off gas supplies?

READING, England: Russian energy giant Gazprom has completely cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. Both countries are apparently being punished for refusing Russia’s demand that they pay for their gas in roubles.

Other European Union countries have also refused to pay in Russian currency (doing so would provide a boost to the Russian economy), but so far only Bulgaria and Poland have had their supply cut.

The immediate response from Poland has been that it can “manage” without Russian gas, with storage levels high and demand decreasing as the weather gets warmer. Bulgaria, meanwhile, has accused Gazprom of a serious breach of contract and is in talks with EU allies about maintaining supplies.

It will not be easy. For while Bulgaria can gradually switch away from Russian gas and oil, an abrupt halt will cause serious worries. Alternative supplies from the likes of Azerbaijan will not be enough.

In the longer term, one option is to continue with the (currently abandoned) completion of Bulgaria’s second nuclear power plant near the town of Belene on the south bank of the Danube river.

Along with Poland, Germany and the rest of the EU, Bulgaria will also look to increase its reliance on Norway, the Middle East and North Africa. And there will be calls across the EU to speed up a switch to renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power.

All of these moves will do serious harm to Russia’s economy. So why is it turning off the taps? And why is it targeting these two countries in particular?