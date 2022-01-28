Commentary: Amid mounting tensions in Ukraine, Russia could unleash disruptive cyberattacks

ROCHESTER, New York: As tensions mount between Russia and the West over Ukraine, the threat of Russian cyberattacks against the US increases.

The US Department of Homeland Security issued an intelligence bulletin on Jan 23, warning that Russia has the capability to carry out a range of attacks, from denial-of-service attacks on websites to disrupting critical infrastructure like power grids.

“We assess that Russia would consider initiating a cyber attack against the Homeland if it perceived a US or NATO response to a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine threatened its long-term national security,” the DHS stated in the bulletin, which it sent to law enforcement agencies, state and local governments, and critical infrastructure operators.

Cybersecurity experts are concerned that in the wake of recent cyberattacks by hackers affiliated with Russia, the Russian government has the capability to carry out disruptive and destructive attacks against targets in the US

The SolarWinds attack, uncovered in December 2020, gave the perpetrators access to the computer systems of many US government agencies and private businesses.

The DHS and FBI accused Russian hackers in March 2018 of infiltrating US energy and infrastructure networks.

Russian cyberattacks could include continued attempts to diminish Americans’ confidence in elections, undermine economic stability, damage the energy grid, and even disrupt healthcare systems.