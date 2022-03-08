Commentary: Does domestic pressure within Russia pose a threat to Putin's regime?

LONDON: Vladimir Putin’s military aggression against Ukraine is meeting more opposition from Ukrainians than he expected. The Russian president also saw the widespread condemnation of his military’s aggression in Ukraine at the UN General Assembly.

But the opposition that Putin faces domestically in Russia is also likely giving him cause for alarm.

There are clear reasons, however, to be sceptical of claims that Putin will soon be deposed in a palace coup – or that the existing elite could be removed by mass protests.

There are three broad categories of Russians who have voiced their opposition to the war, albeit in different ways. It helps to visualise these as three concentric circles, starting from the largest and closing in.

Anti-war street protests attended by regular citizens have swept the country. Within the first week of Russia’s full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, at least 7,669 people were detained by police at anti-war protests across Russia according to OVD-Info, a Russian human rights organisation.

Those detained include people all the way from primary school children to an elderly pensioner in St Petersburg.

Jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny has called for daily anti-war protests in and outside Russia, referring to Putin as an “insane tsar”.

CULTURAL ELITE AND THE INTELLIGENTSIA

Portions of the intellectual and cultural elite have also voiced their opposition to war – from TV celebrities to sportspeople and scientists. Beyond individual statements, a flurry of open letters has been signed, including by 44 of the country’s top chess players and by academics.

There are already cases, though, of signatories facing negative consequences, including losing their jobs. As well as the detentions at protests, this serves as a clear reminder of the bravery of those publicly opposing the war.