Commentary: Sending tanks to Ukraine shows Russia the West is in for the long term

WASHINGTON DC: After months of pleading by Ukraine and significant Western reluctance, it was announced on Wednesday (Jan 25) that Germany will send Leopard 2 battle tanks and authorise European nations to re-export their German-made tanks to Ukraine while the United States will provide M1 Abrams tanks.

German concerns about supplying tanks have been partially due to the historical baggage of the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union in World War II. Images of German Panzers rolling across the Russian steppes and the ensuing death and destruction are seared into the historical memories of both Germans and Russians.

Just under two years before the attack, Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union had signed a non-aggression pact not to attack each other. That pact also contained a secret protocol dividing Eastern Europe into zones of influence that led to the German invasion of Poland from the west and by the Soviets from the east. So it is no surprise that Eastern European countries have been most vociferous in support of supplying more weapons to Ukraine.

The West, in general, has been reluctant to provide weapons that are primarily for offensive military operations for fear of escalating the conflict with Russia.