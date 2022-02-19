Commentary: Wielding oil and gas supplies as weapons, Russia divides US and Europe

COLLEGE PARK, Maryland: The Biden administration hopes its threat of “severe economic consequences” deters Russia from invading Ukraine – an event Americans officials say could be imminent.

In response, the United States said it may ban the export of microchips and other technologies to critical sectors like artificial intelligence and aerospace and freeze the personal assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin, among other sanctions.

Meanwhile, the US Senate is preparing its own “mother of all sanctions” – such as against Russian banks and government debt – that could take effect even if Putin ultimately stands down from a military confrontation.

The US and its allies have been stressing – as seen in President Joe Biden’s Feb 7 meeting with the German chancellor – that they are united on the consequences for Russia should it invade.

But Russia has something that may undercut that solidarity: A network of European countries, Germany in particular, dependent on it for energy exports, especially natural gas. That may make them reluctant to go along with severe US sanctions.

This dependence didn’t happen overnight. Looking at US economic warfare against the USSR during the Cold War, this issue has tended to divide America and its allies – in part because of how Russia has exploited the ambiguity of its intentions.

A COLD WAR CONCERN

The US has long speculated about Russian willingness to use trade to tie the hands of other countries - a concern dating back to the early days of the Cold War.

For example, in the late 1950s and 1960s, as the USSR and the US were competing for postwar hegemony, each side tried to influence countries not formally aligned with either superpower. Some American analysts warned of a “Soviet economic offensive.”