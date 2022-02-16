Commentary: As Ukraine crisis looms, Russia and US fight to control the narrative

LONDON: I came across someone out of his mind with anger on the streets of Berlin last week. A tall, agitated man was hurling his bike around and screaming into the night air.

The theme of his discourse seemed to be that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, is the only trustworthy world leader and that the Americans are once again trying to trick Germany into a war.

It is tempting – but too sanguine – to dismiss scenes like that as meaningless. For the Ukraine crisis is taking place in a period when conspiracy theories are rife across the Western world.

The leaders who are struggling to frame an effective and united response to Russia know that public opinion is critical. For every bike-throwing lunatic, there are many more citizens who are quietly mistrustful of their governments.

Public opinion in the West has rarely shown lower levels of trust in political leaders. The annual Edelman Trust Barometer reported in January a “collapse of trust in developed democracies” – with only 46 per cent of Germans, 44 per cent of Britons and 43 per cent of Americans trusting their governments.

The struggle over Ukraine is unfolding while the streets of Ottawa, Canada’s capital, are choked with anti-vaxxers – with copycat demonstrations taking place in Paris and planned for other western capitals.