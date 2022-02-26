Commentary: Ukrainians are being punished for choosing Europe

There is war in Europe now, shattering the illusions of anyone who doubted that Russian president Vladimir Putin was planning to take control of Ukraine by force. But the fog of war has long been spreading out thickly from Moscow. We should do our best to pierce it, so as to arm ourselves with knowledge about what is happening.

One particular notion has caught on thanks to the Kremlin’s information campaigns. This is that it is North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) expansion, and the prospects of Ukraine’s membership of the Western alliance, that is at the root of Putin’s aggression.

There is no doubt that Russia’s autocrat has always resented one former Moscow satellite after another joining NATO, and does not want to allow Ukrainians to choose the same route. But letting Putin define the conflict in these terms obscures how Ukrainians have also been turning Westwards along non-military dimensions.

We should talk as much about this as about NATO.

As Sam Greene, a politics professor at King’s College London, put it in an excellent Twitter thread earlier this month: “The inconvenient truth of the present crisis is that behind all the rhetoric about NATO, Moscow’s beef is fundamentally with the EU ... It’s worth remembering that Russia’s 2014 invasion of Ukraine was sparked by a trade treaty, not by a near- or even midterm threat of NATO expansion.”