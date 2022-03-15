Commentary: Russian attacks on innocent Ukrainians will only intensify

SASKATCHEWAN, Canada: In 1942, a citizen of the southern Soviet Union city of Rostov-on-Don recalled its bombardment, documented in the book Rostov Under the Shadow of the Swastika by Vladislav Vyacheslavovich Smirnov:

“Bombs fell in the region of the city garden into a crowd of people. There were many corpses. They took the bloody jumble away on carts. It was difficult to watch! What was the target of such a bombing? It is difficult to say. There were not any kind of important war objects nearby. Maybe it was to intimidate people.”

This insight, generated during the Second World War as Rostov-on-Don was under attack by the German military, has come to mind while reading accounts of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

As this citizen learnt first-hand, foreign invaders attempting to capture a city put innocent civilians in particular danger by attacking the buildings where they congregated and went about their lives.

Today, we’re watching aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities hitting ambulances and medical facilities, university buildings, apartment complexes and civilian evacuation checkpoints.

In cities throughout Ukraine, as residential streets and central squares are bombed, inhabitants have been forced into shelters.