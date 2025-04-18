Commentary: Is the Russian air force coming to Indonesia?

SINGAPORE: The story lasted barely a day but caused outrage in Australia and prompted a quick denial from Indonesia.

On Apr 14, the respected defence analysis company Janes claimed that Russia had asked Indonesia for access to the Manuhau Air Base on Biak Island in Papua. But when the rattled Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles sought clarification from Jakarta, his Indonesian counterpart, Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, insisted the report was untrue.

But did the story have any truth to it? Why would Russia want access to an air base so far from home? And would Indonesia have given it serious consideration, and, if so, why?

Taking into account Russia’s strategic interests, the story was at least somewhat plausible.

The tiny Papuan island has been on Russia’s radar for nearly two decades. In 2006, Moscow proposed establishing a commercial satellite launch facility on Biak using heavy-lift Russian aircraft. That proposal fell through due to problems over the transfer of missile technology to Indonesia and opposition from the island’s inhabitants.

But in 2017, two nuclear-capable Tu-95 strategic bombers from the Russian air force refuelled at Manuhau Air Base before conducting an air patrol over the South Pacific. At the time, it was unclear why Jakarta had agreed to host the aircraft but it seemed to be a one-off.