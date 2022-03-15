Commentary: Russia's military ‘incompetence’ may cost it the Ukrainian war

TASMANIA, Australia: Two weeks into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it has become apparent that Russia’s military is experiencing failures – both technical and strategic – that are perhaps unexpected from one of the world’s largest military forces.

There are multiple issues one could look at in relation to Russia’s poor military performance in Ukraine to date, such as being unable to effectively counter Ukrainian drones or failing to deliver on the kind of cyber warfare expected.

But failings in three specific categories warrant a closer look.

ORGANISATIONAL FAILURES

The first issue that became quickly apparent was the poor performance of Russia’s armed forces. There has been, at times, a complete lack of logistical support for Russia’s forces on the front lines – bogging down the Russian advance and at times completely stalling it.

There have been numerous reports of Russian tanks and armoured personnel carriers running out of fuel, leading Russian soldiers to request, commandeer and steal diesel to continue progress.