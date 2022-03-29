Commentary: How long can Russia last in the Ukraine war before its army is depleted?

GOLD COAST: To everyone’s surprise, after a month’s hard fighting in Ukraine, the Russian army is now effectively fully committed. There are no more large regular, active forces available elsewhere in the country to replace its combat losses or to rotate the forces currently fighting as they grow tired.

Studies suggest that soldiers should not spend more than 60 days in combat before being rested. Others argue for 45 days before they are ineffective. Russian forces reach 60 days in late April. With its offensive operations thwarted, losses mounting and morale declining, time is running out for Russia’s army in Ukraine.

Russia could quickly agree to a peace treaty but seems disinterested in this. Ukraine’s chief negotiator considers whether Russia believes that it can yet win sizeable battlefield victories which allow it to dictate the terms that end the war.

To do this, Russia must break the present stalemate and this requires combat escalation. The preparatory steps for this are underway.

RUSSIA'S NEXT MOVES

First, the Russian army needs to quickly replace its frontline units’ personnel losses, which the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) estimates at up to 40,000 soldiers killed, injured or captured.

Even if this estimate is excessive, losses are demonstrably high given that the army is now being forced to call up reservists from across Russia, bring in its latest conscript intakes (males aged 18 to 27), hire mercenary forces and find willing foreign fighters.

These individuals will have little time to be properly trained and integrated with the frontline units. They are likely to be used as cannon fodder to be expended while holding the line.