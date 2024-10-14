Commentary: The Russian relationship with North Korea opens the door to further nuclearisation

BUSAN, South Korea: This year is a turning point in the effort to blunt North Korean nuclear weaponisation. It is the year that any meaningful multilateral cooperation failed, and that two great powers – China and Russia – seemingly came to accept unchecked, unsupervised North Korean nuclear progression.

Russia’s open alignment with the North earlier this year was the main blow. Russia in March used its United Nations Security Council veto to effectively end UN monitoring of violations. China abstained from the vote.

It was not always this way. When North Korea first detonated a nuclear weapon in 2006, there was widespread regional anxiety. The United States and its regional allies, South Korea and Japan, were predictably nervous, but so were China and Russia.

Both knew from long experience with North Korea during the Cold War how prickly and unpredictable the Pyongyang regime is. Neither wanted North Korea to collapse, of course.

Both valued it as a regional distraction of the Americans and their allies. But neither wanted North Korean nuclearisation either. That was a step too far.

Consequently, Beijing and Moscow supported multilateral sanctions, approved by the UN Security Council, against the North to slow its nuclear march. They supported such resolutions nine times, a remarkable amount of cooperation with America which demonstrated just how nervous a North Korean nuclear weapon made almost everyone.

For a decade or so, there seemed to be genuine shared interest among China and Russia on the one hand, and the US, South Korea, and Japan on the other. Had this cooperation held, the North Korean weapons of mass destruction programme would be less further along than it is today.