Commentary: Russia may be making alarming moves on Moldova, after Ukraine

BIRMINGHAM, England: The second stage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is underway. The scope of the war now appears to be establishing full control over Donbas and southern Ukraine. If successful, this would mean the Russian occupation of approximately one-third of Ukraine, cutting the country off from its Black Sea ports, including Odesa.

If fully realised, these objectives also raise the deeply worrying prospect of a Russian move on Moldova and its breakaway region of Transnistria. Stage two of Putin’s war could thus very well imply a more serious escalation.

Russia’s foreign policy strategy towards its neighbours is intimately linked to President Vladimir Putin’s long-standing aspiration to turn Russia into a great power akin to the Soviet Union, whose demise he has lamented as a geopolitical catastrophe.

Short of recreating the Soviet Union, Russia needs friendly political regimes in neighbouring countries or at least regimes that it can influence and prevent from sliding into the western orbit of the European Union and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

RUSSIA DREAMS OF GROWING ITS SPHERE OF INFLUENCE

For a long time, one of Russia’s main levers of such influence was so-called “de facto states” in former republics of the erstwhile Soviet Union. These include Abkhazia and South Ossetia in Georgia, Transnistria in Moldova and – since 2014 – the self-declared people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in the Donbas region.

Moscow’s price for restoring control of these breakaway regions to their countries would be legitimising proxy regimes there. This would give the Kremlin long-term influence over these countries’ foreign policy choices. This has always been a non-starter.