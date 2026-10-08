Commentary: The death of a Russian plague researcher - how worried should we be?

SYDNEY: Conflicting information about the death of a lab worker at a Russian plague research institute has fuelled fears about the possibility of pneumonic plague spreading.

Nearly 200 people are in quarantine in Siberia after 28-year-old Darya Shipilova fell ill at work and later died on Oct 2.

The exact circumstances of her death are unknown. A senior Russian official posted on social media last week that Shipilova “had died from the plague” – before editing the post to add “possibly”. Russia’s health watchdog has since stated she died from “pneumonia of unknown etiology”. Local media reports suggested she was infected following an accident at the lab where she worked, the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far East. But these have not been confirmed.

So, what is plague, and how does it spread? Should we be worried?