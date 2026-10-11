Commentary: What’s in the melting Russian permafrost may be scarier than plague

LONDON: After the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re all a little jumpy when it comes to new disease outbreaks. So it’s understandable that the death of a lab technician working at a plague research institute in Siberia has put everyone on high alert.

But while there’s still much we don’t know about that case, there is another health threat brewing in Russia that deserves more attention and alarm.

The details of the suspected plague infection are murky.

Local media coverage suggested that 28-year-old Darya Shipilova may have contracted pneumonic plague after an accident at her workplace, though those reports have not been verified. Russian authorities have said that about 200 of her contacts were quarantined.