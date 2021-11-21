Commentary: Russia blowing up its satellites in space endangers us all

MONTREAL: Earlier this week, astronauts onboard the International Space Station rushed to seek shelter.

The near-evacuation was not caused by an unpredictable space weather event or the millions of pieces of remains of existing space objects and rocket launchers left there since the beginning of the Space Age.

The lives of astronauts were temporarily threatened by a cloud of orbital debris – space junk – created by the testing of anti-satellite (ASAT) capabilities by Russia.

What is not temporary is the threat that space debris will pose to the thousands of other functioning satellites that form the backbone of modern economies and societies.

Russia blew up one of its own defunct satellites, and in the process, created over 1,500 pieces of trackable debris that will remain in orbit well into the 2040s. It is not clear how many pieces of untraceable debris have been created.

SHOCK WAVES AROUND THE WORLD

For decades, major space-faring nations have tested a variety of weapons with the capabilitiy to destroy space objects and launch attacks on Earth from space.

The latest kinetic weapon test has created not just debris in space, but also sent shock waves around the world.

Stray and uncontrolled debris travels multiple times faster than a bullet, and can easily disable or even destroy the satellites that we depend on for basic but critical activities.

Satellites facilitate banking transactions, land and ocean management, search and rescue operations and weather monitoring, among other things.