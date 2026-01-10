Commentary: What US seizure of Russian-flagged tanker Marinera exposes about maritime law

LANCASTER, England: The dramatic seizure of the Russian-flagged tanker Marinera/Bella 1 in the north Atlantic, carried out by the United States Coast Guard with British support, underscores the collision between maritime law and power politics.

Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), ships on the high seas enjoy freedom of navigation and fall under the exclusive jurisdiction of their flag state. However, boarding a vessel without consent is lawful in exceptional cases such as piracy, statelessness, hot pursuit or under a UN mandate.

The US has justified the operation through domestic sanctions law and a federal warrant. These sanctions were part of a broader US oil-export blockade targeting shipments of Venezuelan crude, specifically sanctioning tankers involved in transporting oil for the Venezuelan government and affiliated entities. They were not directed at Russia generally.

The US and the UK emphasised the vessel’s “statelessness”. Indeed, the tanker’s mid-voyage switch to a Russian flag raises questions about the regularity of its re-registration.