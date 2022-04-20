Commentary: The 'Battle for Donbas' will be protracted and bloody

PORTSMOUTH, England: There will be no peace deals, no ceasefires and no surrenders in Ukraine. The next two months will bring what United States defence officials have called “a knife fight” in the area that the Ukrainian army calls “The Joint Forces Operation”. We know this region better as Donbas.

For eight years, the two sides have fought there, with Russian regular army elements supplementing separatist units. Now, after Kyiv, Russian forces are redeploying there to take on Ukraine’s best and most experienced units.

The battles to come will resemble more the manoeuvre battles of World War II than those fought around the cities of Kyiv, Mariupol and Sumy in the seven weeks that the war has raged so far. Nonetheless, the Russians are unlikely to prevail.

RUSSIA'S CHANGES TO COMMAND

After their recent defeat in the north, Russia has made some significant changes. Most importantly, an overall commander has been appointed.

The importance of this is not the identity or experience of the individual Colonel General Alexander Dvornikov – rather, it is the fact that the Russians will have a single command staff to coordinate and attempt to achieve a single focused and ostensibly realistic operational objective, instead of three separate competing ones in the north, south and east.

Russia is desperately trying to replace its considerable losses, up to 20 per cent of its force already. Those efforts will make little difference. The conscripted troops and reactivated reserves called up recently will not be ready for months.