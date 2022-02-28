Commentary: Russia’s Ukraine invasion is very awkward for China

WELLINGTON: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions in the Ukraine have left his “dear friend” in a tight spot.

Putin had been the first world leader Chinese President Xi Jinping met in person in more than two years.

Against the backdrop of the Beijing Winter Olympics in early February marked by the absence of many Western heads of state, they made proclamations of a new relationship with “no limits” and “no forbidden areas of cooperation”.

Putin was all out to court Xi. He had reiterated Russia’s opposition to any form of independence for Taiwan, support for China’s search for the coronavirus’ origins and proposed to increase trade between both sides in several deals inked by both sides.

Putin and Xi also signed oil and gas deals worth an estimated US$117.5 billion in early February, including a 30-year contract to sell China an additional 10 billion cubic metres of gas a year via a new Gazprom pipeline. This was coming at a time when China’s gas demand is expected to grow by more than 10 per cent annually yet energy shortages were leaving many Chinese families without winter heating.

At the Games, both Putin and Xi also expressed opposition against the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) eastward expansion in what now seems like a foreshadowing of things to come.

Putin knew what he was doing. Just a day after the Games concluded, Putin formally recognised the two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine - Donetsk and Luhansk. Three days later on Thursday (Feb 24), Russia launched an attack against Ukraine.

Before Russian tanks started rolling into Ukraine, Xi, like many others, might not have believed a war was imminent.

How will Xi now manage the situation? How will China react to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?