Commentary: Online sleuths saw the Russians coming to Ukraine. But they were ignored.

MELBOURNE: When Russia started raining ballistic and cruise missiles on targets across neighbouring Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday (Feb 24), all earlier predictions by high-profile commentators, foreign policy experts and politicians across the globe were scuttled.

Many had, in the lead-up to Russia’s “special military operations”, confidently predicted that President Vladimir Putin would not send troops across the border and that the massing of Russian forces to the east, north and south of Ukraine was only a bluff.

"We see no indication in what President Putin says that he is going to go on the offensive," an official from President Emmanuel Macron’s office told reporters after the French leader and Putin spoke on the phone for nearly 90 minutes in mid-February.

Former Australia foreign minister Alexander Downer also wrote in the Australian Financial Review in end-January that short of a “foolhardy mistake” by Putin, geography, history, economics and politics would combine to ensure there would be no war.

Even Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy played down the threat on the eve of the Russian invasion, dismissing warnings from the increasingly alarmed Americans and chastising news outlets for creating unnecessary panic.

These were efforts to scare Ukraine to settle the status of the two so-called separatist republics in Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine in Russia’s favour, they said.

Hindsight is 20/20 but on Friday, I told CNA 938 how we’ve forgotten that Russia had supplied, equipped, trained militants and then used these armies to carve out a chunk of Ukraine in 2014 that eventually led to Crimea’s annexation.

As events have since shown, the Americans, who maintained a near-constant presence of sophisticated intelligence gathering and surveillance aircraft watching the Russian build-up from over Ukraine, eastern Europe and the Black Sea, were right about Russian intentions. US president Joe Biden had said on Feb 16 that Russia had positioned 150,000 troops around Ukraine and warned that “an invasion remains distinctly possible”.

But the Americans weren’t the only ones to have spotted the Russians coming thousands of miles away.

A TWITTER MILITARY BUILD-UP

Open-source investigators had also predicted the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The rise of the Internet, social media and commercially available satellite imagery have been a boon for open-source intelligence (OSINT) sleuths, who leverage openly available tools to seek out information on anything from criminal activities to military movements.

OSINT investigators – ranging from professional outfits like Bellingcat who has exposed Russian involvement in the Ukrainian conflict from as far back as 2014 to one-man operations digging into curious incidents purely for personal interest – picked up several aspects of a remarkably obvious Russian military mobilisation.

On Saturday (Feb 19) came the first distinct signs of movement of Russian military units from the eastern and northern military district on TikTok, appearing as close as Mazyr, Belarus, barely 50km away from Ukraine.

These included T-72, T-80 and T-90 main battle tanks, BMP-2 and -3 infantry fighting vehicles, along with 2S1, 2S3 and 2S19 mobile artillery pieces - vital components of a mobile armoured offensive that have been deployed in previous Russian offensive campaigns in Chechnya, Georgia and eastern Ukraine.