Commentary: Russia is losing the information war with Ukraine

SYNDEY: On the morning of Feb 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a short video on social media from outside of his office.

His face looked exhausted after another sleepless night in the capital of Kyiv where Russian forces tried to enclose the government quarter. Zelenskyy is apparently their primary target but he refused to leave for a safer place.

“Much fake information is circulating that I’m calling our army to lay down the arms, and I’m being evacuated,” he said smiling. “I’m here. We will defend our country because our weapon is our truth. Our truth is that it’s our land.”

Ukraine’s 44-year-old president is under enormous pressure. Although Western allies helped with weapons and training, his army is fighting a more powerful enemy alone.

ZELENSKYY'S INSPIRING SOCIAL MEDIA PRESENCE

In the past days, an unshaven and increasingly fatigued Zelenskyy has been delivering messages to his nation via live briefings and selfie videos.

Several times a day, he tells about his work and the ongoing battles, bolsters patriotic morale and scolds partners for insufficiently enough harsh sanctions.

His speeches are impassioned but dignified and honest. He has also addressed Russian citizens, in the Russian language, urging them to take action against the war and, later, thanking those who joined anti-war protests. Zelenskyy is well-known in Russia from his past career as a comic actor.

Zelenskyy’s defiance and candour have sparked admiration at home and abroad. A month ago, 53 per cent of Ukrainians thought he wasn’t capable of defending the country in the event of a Russian invasion.

Now, his people call him a true leader that they are proud of.