Commentary: Beijing will draw conclusions from Washington’s reaction to Russia on Ukraine

LONDON: As Russian troops gather to the east of Ukraine, Europe is desperately trying to garner whether an invasion is likely and how to prevent it.

In Asia, the potential invasion of Ukraine has fewer direct strategic effects, but it does have comparative points of interest for the region’s own flashpoints.

Two in particular stick out: Whether the US will be able to deter Russian aggression or support Ukraine if necessary, and how the push towards deepening alliances is inherently destabilising.

ALLIANCES CAN BE STABLISING AND DEBSTABILISING

Ukraine is not Taiwan. The history, status, geography and many other factors make the two entities highly distinct.

Russian intervention in Ukraine does not make Chinese intervention in Taiwan any more or less likely.

Nonetheless, Ukraine offers a useful data point for other areas of tension in Asia.

Similarities abound. In Europe, a larger state with a desire to exert influence over its near-abroad – Russia – has seen the encroachment of a mutual defence alliance – the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) – into countries it has historical suzerainty over.

In Asia, China is also viewing with concern how the US is strengthening its alliances and defence relationships with entities in dispute with Beijing, from Taiwan to Japan and Vietnam.