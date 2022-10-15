Commentary: Russia can increase use of 'kamikaze' drones, but it still won’t win them the war

MELBOURNE: Russia has continued its recent long-range attacks on Ukrainian cities in the wake of Ukraine successfully disabling the Kerch bridge that connects Russia to the occupied Crimean Peninsula.

The barrage against Ukrainian targets ranging from power plants to a pedestrian bridge in Kyiv have used various long-range weapons in Russia’s inventory, including Iskander ballistic missile, air- and sea-launched cruise missiles, and Iranian-built “kamikaze” drones.

The latter, designated the Shahed-131 and the larger Shahed-136 but known as the Geran-1 (Germanium-1) and Geran-2 in Russian service, is a loitering munition at its core.

They are essentially powered, winged bombs designed to fly to, and crash into a target, triggering its on board warhead to destroy or damage it.