Commentary: With this much mutual distrust, it's hard to imagine a Russia-Ukraine peace deal

KEELE, England: Ukrainian peace negotiators planning to meet with Russian representatives have been told “not to eat or drink anything”, after the Russian oligarch, Roman Abramovich, and two Ukrainian peace negotiators were reported to be suffering from what is suspected to be the effects of poisoning.

Details of how the poisoning occurred have not been confirmed – and Abramovich is back in negotiations, but investigative journalism group Bellingcat said that the symptoms included “eye and skin inflammation and piercing pain in the eyes”, consistent with chemical poisoning.

It doesn’t augur well for the future of peace talks, which will hinge on the degree of trust that both sides have in each other and in mediators.

The issue of good and bad faith and the failure of trust between Russia and Ukraine – and between Russia and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members, especially those on Russia’s borders – have been key to the unfolding of this crisis. Being able to rebuild that trust will be crucial for bringing the crisis to an end.

So it’s interesting to consider the parts that trust and distrust have played in the war and the roles they may have in ending it.