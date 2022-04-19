Commentary: How long more can Russia's economy bear the damage of sanctions?

PARIS: Seven weeks into the war, how is the Russian economy faring? The short answer is: Well below expectations and worse is yet to come.

Before the war, the Russian economy was stagnating but allegedly safe from macroeconomic crises. To use an image commonly employed by economists: It was stuck in a bog and therefore unlikely to fall off a cliff.

On one hand, since 2013, Russia’s gross domestic product has grown, on average, by around 1 per cent per year. Corruption, a burdensome state, politically captive businessmen and isolation from the global economy have all added up to undermine the country’s potential growth.

On the other hand, a low sovereign debt, substantial sovereign wealth fund as well as large foreign exchange reserves have assured the country’s macroeconomic stability. Conservative fiscal rule and modern inflation-targeting monetary policies have also contributed to steady modest growth.

So, in the run-up to the war, economists would customarily describe Russian macroeconomics as a sanction-proof “fortress Russia”. The country’s economic policymakers thought that the worst damage the West could inflict would be to disconnect the Russian financial system from the global interbank payment system SWIFT.

After the United States threatened to cut Russia off from SWIFT in 2014, the country started to develop a domestic alternative, SPFS (System for Transferring Financial Messages). While imperfect and limited to Russia, it has been functional since 2017.