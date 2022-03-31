Commentary: Russia sanctions take economic warfare to new level with few rules

ITHACA, New York: The use of economic weapons during war has a long history. But the rise of globalisation and cross-border supply chains has given these nonviolent munitions unprecedented power. While economic and financial sanctions may not strike with the immediacy of an artillery shell, their impact can nonetheless be devastating.

Economic warfare in a globalised world is so novel that we do not yet fully understand it, and few rules regulate it. There is no well-defined list of punitive instruments, much less credible estimates of the direct and collateral damage each is likely to cause.

So, when Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, Western policymakers were suddenly confronted with quandaries for which they were not prepared. US President Joe Biden’s administration and America’s North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies rightly decided to contain Putin and prevent the war from escalating into a nuclear conflict, by using sanctions instead of troops.

But now Western governments face the enormous task of using all the new data and information available to analyse the efficacy of these tools. And the world needs to introduce some rules to govern economic warfare before the next great-power conflict erupts.

The immediate concern is how to use economic sanctions more effectively to defeat Putin. Cutting off Russia from trade and financial interactions with the United States, Europe, and other advanced economies has hurt the Russian economy, but not as much as one might have initially thought.

For example, the US embargo on Russian oil caused the price of Brent crude to shoot above US$100 per barrel, accompanied by a sharp depreciation of the rouble against the US dollar. But the rouble did not fall as much as many may have expected and has recently recovered somewhat.