Commentary: What happened to Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine?

SINGAPORE: As China and America trade barbs over the South China Sea, and coronavirus infections surge across the region, Southeast Asia now has the dubious distinction of being at the epicentre of both great power competition and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unsurprisingly, the contestants in this geopolitical power play have been using vaccine diplomacy to score points off each other.

The principal protagonists are, of course, the United States and China. A war of words has erupted between them over the efficacy of their respective vaccines and which country has been more generous towards Southeast Asia.

Late from the starting blocks, America seems to have taken the lead: Its cutting-edge mRNA vaccines appear to be more effective against the more transmissible Delta variant than China’s inactivated vaccines like Sinovac and Sinopharm.

And while Beijing boasts it has delivered more vaccines to Southeast Asia than America (190 million doses versus 20 million), Washington has pointed out that most of its doses have been provided free of charge.

Another player in Southeast Asia’s game of vaccine diplomacy is Russia. It considers itself to be a great power and has been trying to up its game in the region.

Yet despite developing an effective vaccine, it has fared poorly compared to China and the US. What went wrong?