Commentary: Putin’s Victory Day brings evidence of defeat

BERLIN: Victory Day on Tuesday (May 9), commemorating the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany in 1945, is still the biggest official holiday in Vladimir Putin’s Russia and the cornerstone of its ideology.

This year, Moscow again celebrated it with a full-scale military parade in Red Square and a Putin speech in front of the troops - still on, despite what the Russian authorities called a narrowly thwarted Ukrainian drone attack on Putin’s Kremlin residence last week (Ukraine denies involvement).

Yet Russia has rarely been as far removed from any kind of victory as it is today. Putin’s biggest problem is that hardly anyone, apart from his suppressed, docile population, is scared of him anymore.

A year and two months into its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military is squarely on the defensive.

After setbacks last fall that saw it lose swathes of captured territory in the Kharkiv region in the north and the Kherson region in the south of Ukraine, it spent the winter digging in along the 1,000km frontline, with offensive action limited to an unsuccessful missile strike campaign to ruin Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and head-on attacks on Ukrainian fortifications in the eastern Donbas region.

There, the only more or less significant town the invaders managed to take was tiny Soledar. Although pressed severely, Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut, Marinka, Avdiivka and Vuhledar are still, to varying degrees, holding on.