Commentary: Putin's Victory Day celebrations can't mask Russia's military failures in Ukraine

BIRMINGHAM, England: Russians gathered on Monday (May 9) for the annual Victory Day celebrations, a hugely symbolic commemoration of Nazism’s defeat in World War II.

Elsewhere in the world, there is general agreement that Russia’s military has so far failed to achieve the strategic territorial gains that would have allowed President Vladimir Putin to declare Moscow’s war aims achieved in time for the event.

And so denied the opportunity to declare his own victory in Ukraine, Putin merely repeated a version of his worn-out diatribe against the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the West in his speech on Moscow's Red Square.

But Moscow’s climb-down began long before. Having failed to take Kyiv and force a Ukrainian surrender in the first days and weeks of the invasion, Moscow announced slightly more modest, albeit not necessarily more achievable, goals for the second stage of its aggression against Ukraine in April.

In the course of this second stage of the war, Russia hopes to establish full control over Donbas and southern Ukraine, including Odesa, and consolidate a land corridor to Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria. This is reminiscent of the Novorossiya project pushed by the Kremlin briefly in 2014 to justify Russian territorial claims to southern Ukraine and Crimea.

It is based on the historically dubious claim that these areas, conquered by the tsarist Russian Empire in several 18th-century wars with the Ottoman Empire, have always been Russian and should therefore be a part of modern-day Russia.