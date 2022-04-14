Commentary: Will those accused of war crimes in Ukraine be held accountable?

BIRMINGHAM, England: Claims that Russia has violated the rules of war are growing louder with each day of its invasion of Ukraine, now in its seventh week.

There has been widespread coverage of atrocities allegedly committed by Russian forces, including mass killings of civilians in Bucha, the bombing of residential buildings in Borodyanka and the destruction of a maternity hospital and a theatre sheltering civilians in Mariupol.

On Friday (Apr 8), a deadly attack struck a railway station in Kramatorsk that was being used for civilian evacuations. US President Joe Biden has called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” and accused Moscow of genocide.

Condemnation and calls have followed to hold those who may have committed or ordered such war crimes accountable. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking to the United Nations, called for a tribunal like the one at Nuremberg after World War II.

The protection of civilians in international conflict is enshrined most comprehensively in the 1977 Additional Protocol to the Geneva Conventions. Russia was a signatory party to this protocol until Putin revoked it in 2019. However, this does not mean civilians are unprotected - many of the allegations involve acts already banned by the fourth Geneva Convention of 1949.

Holding individuals accountable for such violations has been notoriously difficult, as it involves clearly establishing a case on which an indictment can be based.

NO GUARANTEED TRIALS OR CONVICTIONS FOR WAR CRIMES

How difficult can this really be when hospitals are destroyed and civilian bodies are strewn across embattled neighbourhoods? As it turns out, it isn’t that straightforward.