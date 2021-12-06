Commentary: Better to be safe than sorry and prepare for Omicron

OXFORD: On discovering the Omicron variant, many countries moved quickly to impose travel restrictions and other public health measures, such as compulsory mask wearing. But, given the lack of data, is this the best course of action?

These measures have tangible costs, and some have argued that they are an overreaction. Critics of the travel ban claim that new measures will not significantly prevent the spread of the variant.

Indeed, World Health Organization (WHO) officials have urged countries not to hastily impose travel curbs, instead advocating a risk analysis and science-based approach.

Others suggest that the harms of the variant should not be overplayed, given the reports of relatively mild illness so far. Still, scientific advisers in the United Kingdom warn that Omicron may require a “very stringent response”.

Throughout the pandemic, policymakers have been confronted with the issue of how to manage uncertainty. The emergence of the Omicron variant is yet another example of this.

One problem with the WHO’s suggestion of adopting a solely science-based approach to policy in this area is that our scientific understanding is currently limited.

There is still significant uncertainty about the impact the variant will have on infections and hospitalisations, as well as the effectiveness of current vaccines, tests and treatment.