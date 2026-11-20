SINGAPORE: Under pressure from crackdowns since 2025, the model of large, centralised scam compounds in Southeast Asia is evolving. Some syndicates are shifting into smaller decentralised units and finding bases in countries with relatively weaker enforcement.

Countries in South Asia like Pakistan and Sri Lanka are now scrambling to respond.

NEW BASES IN SOUTH ASIA

One early alternative for the scam syndicates was Sri Lanka, due to relatively easy entry visa rules, accessible and reliable high-speed internet, and affordable cost of living including rentals, with apartments and villas becoming preferred bases. Since the start of 2026, Sri Lankan police have arrested over 1,100 foreign nationals, mostly from China, Vietnam and India, for alleged involvement in cybercrime. Officials said the networks were targeting people across Asia.

Pakistan is also on the map. A raid on a suspected scam centre in Rawalpindi in October, in which 130 Malaysians were detained, provided the “smoking gun”, a local expert on organised crime told me.