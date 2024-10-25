Commentary: School bullies must be held accountable, but they also need our empathy

SINGAPORE: Bullying has recently captured public attention, fuelled by the viral spread of videos depicting victims being brutally beaten.

These shocking clips have sparked concerns that bullying may be escalating in both frequency and severity. While these reports make bullying seem like a growing epidemic in Singapore, the reality is that bullying has always been a deeply ingrained societal issue.

Drawing from Routine Activity Theory in criminology, bullying occurs when there is a convergence of a "motivated offender", a "suitable target", and the absence of a "capable guardian". This theory helps illustrate that bullying, like other forms of violence, has long existed when these factors are present.

However, what remains perplexing to many is the question: How does a child become a “motivated offender”? Understanding who becomes a bully and why is key to breaking the cycle and preventing further harm.