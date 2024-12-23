Commentary: Canteen soul food, for the win

SINGAPORE: As far as parental milestones go, 2025 is going to be the last year that I will be able to experience a very specific school canteen-related joy.



The youngest member of our family will be entering Primary 1, and will have to struggle with recess-financial management - for the first time. Sadly for me, it will be the last time I get to see these hilarious episodes of canteen first-timer shenanigans.

School canteens - and the challenges schools face in finding stallholders - have been in the news recently, sparking discussions of the need for alternative, more sustainable models. Among the suggestions thrown up include catered food from central kitchens and pre-packed meals from vending machines.

In light of these conversations, I decided to take a straw poll - from a sample size of three, namely my children who, in descending order, are in Primary 5, Primary 3 and lastly, K2.

“Would you rather the canteen aunties and uncles run the stalls, or would you prefer catered food?”, I asked.

Their response?

“I want the aunties and uncles to continue because they’re nice to us.”

“Catered food? You mean we can’t choose?!”

“What’s a canteen?”

Clearly, this woefully small sample is both unscientific and not representative of the larger school-going cohort in Singapore. And clearly, they have little understanding of the challenges involved in running a school canteen - especially when it comes to the logistics, efficiency and hygiene needed to feed hundreds of hungry, growing kids.

So do they deserve a vote in deciding how their mealtime during recess should manifest? Well, I think they do. But then how do you make sense, from the baseless wants and needs of mostly inexperienced voices?