Commentary: What’s behind young people’s violent behaviour?

SINGAPORE: The video posted of a schoolgirl getting beaten up got me thinking about incidents all of us go through in our school-going years: The playful fighting involving kicking or pulling uniforms, to the “ragging” and emotional bullying that escalates into violence.

When we see a video that shows someone punching or kicking another, it can be quite shocking. This type of behaviour is unexpected, especially when we can see the full extent of any violent or humiliating actions play out.

Every now and then, something of this nature surfaces. In May last year, 28 Ngee Ann Polytechnic students were disciplined by the school for hazing. The incident, which was also filmed and went viral, involved two males kneeling while three others took turns to urinate on them.

This can come as a complete horror to parents who might not even be able to fathom their children are capable of such violent acts and when confronted, may not know how to deal with them.

YOUTH VIOLENCE IN THE AGE OF SOCIAL MEDIA

It is very common for young people to film each other doing silly things – like kicking a trash can or placing a sign on the back of a classmate’s shirt for comic effect. We need to distinguish between acts of mischief which are, by and large, harmless, and those taking a more dangerous form.

While we should let school authorities handle the situation, the case involving the girls doesn’t appear to be a playful encounter in the schoolyard.

There are subtle nuances in the video that create an impression of viciousness and deepens the humiliation of the victim as what transpired is salient and there for all to see, especially when it’s circulated and goes viral.