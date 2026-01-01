Commentary: When screen use is disallowed in school, teens need better conversations about it at home

SINGAPORE: Secondary school students will no longer be allowed to use smart devices during school hours, even outside of lesson time such as during recess or co-curricular activities. The Ministry of Education announced last year that these tighter guidelines take effect from January.

Parents trying their best to manage screen time at home may end up facing even more resistance from their teens.

Parents of younger children can still turn off the TV or take away shared devices. But many teens have their own phones, laptops and social media accounts.

The challenge shifts: It’s actually no longer about screen time, but about their teens' digital lives. It goes from imposing limits to learning to have better conversations.

Such conversations get harder with teens, especially if parents don’t understand what their devices mean to them. Parents feel unheard; teens feel misunderstood.