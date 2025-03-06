Commentary: Using screen time as stress relief? Here’s why that doesn’t work

SINGAPORE: The digital screen has become ubiquitous, especially for young people. According to a recent survey jointly conducted by CNA and the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Singaporean teenagers aged 13 to 19 spend nearly 8.5 hours daily on electronic devices.

A significant factor is stress, with 58.8 per cent of respondents reporting using screen time as a coping mechanism for negative emotions.

However, this raises a key question: Does screen time actually alleviate stress, or deepen it?

THE EMOTIONAL TOLL

The allure of the screen as a stress reliever is undeniable. For many, it offers a quick, easy escape from the pressures of daily life.

However, this isn’t just temporary - it’s often illusory. Instead of addressing the root causes of stress, excessive screen time can hinder mental well-being and emotional regulation.

Unlike engaging in movement, conversation, or creative expression, passively consuming content on a screen suppresses emotional processing and occupies the emotional space we need for quiet self-reflection. Instead of feeling restored, we come away from our devices feeling no less anxious, frustrated or exhausted.