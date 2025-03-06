Commentary: Using screen time as stress relief? Here’s why that doesn’t work
Can’t sit through a movie anymore? It’s a bigger problem than you may think, says the National University of Singapore’s Samer Elhajjar.
SINGAPORE: The digital screen has become ubiquitous, especially for young people. According to a recent survey jointly conducted by CNA and the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Singaporean teenagers aged 13 to 19 spend nearly 8.5 hours daily on electronic devices.
A significant factor is stress, with 58.8 per cent of respondents reporting using screen time as a coping mechanism for negative emotions.
However, this raises a key question: Does screen time actually alleviate stress, or deepen it?
THE EMOTIONAL TOLL
The allure of the screen as a stress reliever is undeniable. For many, it offers a quick, easy escape from the pressures of daily life.
However, this isn’t just temporary - it’s often illusory. Instead of addressing the root causes of stress, excessive screen time can hinder mental well-being and emotional regulation.
Unlike engaging in movement, conversation, or creative expression, passively consuming content on a screen suppresses emotional processing and occupies the emotional space we need for quiet self-reflection. Instead of feeling restored, we come away from our devices feeling no less anxious, frustrated or exhausted.
The curated world of digital platforms fuels social comparison and information overload, amplifying unrealistic portrayals of life and fostering a false sense of inadequacy.
Studies show that adolescents who spend more than three hours daily on social media are twice as likely to exhibit symptoms of anxiety and depression. A 2024 study by the University of Sydney found that instead of fostering genuine relief, excessive screen time amplifies feelings of depression through avoidance and emotional disconnection.
This is particularly concerning for adolescents, whose social and emotional development is deeply influenced by their online experiences.
MORE SCREENS MEANS LESS FOCUS
Beyond the emotional toll, excessive screen time also takes a cognitive toll. The constant influx of information, notifications and messages can overwhelm the brain, leading to a state of perpetual overstimulation. This can manifest as mental fatigue, difficulty concentrating and impaired sleep quality.
The blue light emitted from screens can disrupt melatonin production, further contributing to sleep disturbances, which in turn can exacerbate stress and mood problems.
The way we interact with screens also plays a role. Multitasking - constantly switching between apps, checking notifications and engaging in multiple digital activities simultaneously - fragments attention and weakens sustained focus.
Short-form content, such as that found on TikTok and Instagram Reels, conditions the brain to expect instant gratification. While microlearning can distil complex topics into digestible formats, research suggests that excessive consumption of short-form content trains our minds to crave rapid stimuli, making deep thinking and sustained engagement more difficult over time.
WHY DOES CUTTING DOWN FEEL IMPOSSIBLE?
Instant gratification makes cutting back difficult - perhaps explaining why two-thirds of teen respondents in the same CNA-IPS survey struggle to do so.
Social media and video apps hijack the brain’s dopamine system, creating a cycle of constant novelty-seeking. Every “like”, notification and video provides a tiny dopamine hit - much like a slot machine, where the occasional win keeps users hooked.
Over time, this essentially rewires the brain, making stillness feel unbearable and focus increasingly difficult. And the consequences extend beyond social media.
In the US, nearly 60 per cent of adults admit to checking their phones while driving, and one in four workers believe they’re more distracted on the job now than in previous years, with over half naming social media as a top culprit.
Screens have become so central to our daily lives that a digital detox feels less like a healthy reset and more like withdrawal, triggering anxiety and discomfort.
Moreover, these platforms are engineered for compulsive use. Infinite scrolling, autoplay functions and push notifications are designed to maximise engagement, while algorithms strategically amplify content that elicits extreme emotional responses - sensational news, outrage, and so on.
Cutting down is hard - not because we lack willpower, but because these systems are designed to make moderation feel unnatural.
To make matters worse, social reinforcement deepens our dependence. When everyone around us is plugged in, unplugging feels isolating. The pressure to stay connected keeps us trapped.
A CALL FOR CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION
In this day and age, it’s hard to resist the allure of screens, especially when everyone around us seems to be trapped in the same downward whirlpool - but we cannot give up.
Breaking free doesn’t require big, dramatic changes; it starts with small, intentional steps. Reclaiming control isn’t just about discipline - it’s about understanding how these tools manipulate our behaviour and finding ways to break the cycle, one small habit at a time.
First, awareness is key. Recognising how screens affect our attention, emotions and stress helps us make intentional choices.
A powerful strategy is single-tasking, focusing on one activity at a time. Watch a movie without picking up a second screen. Read an article without checking messages. Have a conversation with a loved one without glancing at your phone.
Another approach is to place screen-free time blocks in your daily schedule. Start small, like the first 30 minutes after waking up or before bed. Reclaim moments of stillness. Let boredom spark creativity rather than trigger another dopamine hit.
Beyond structured time limits, it’s also important to redefine downtime. Instead of defaulting to mindless scrolling during breaks, experiment with alternatives that offer real relaxation and fulfilment such as taking a short walk. Choosing intentional, offline activities helps break the habit of turning to screens for every spare moment.
Finally, curating your digital environment makes it easier to resist unnecessary screen time. Unfollow accounts that drain your energy, turn off non-essential notifications and reorganise your home screen to highlight purposeful tools instead of time-wasters.
THE CHOICE WE NEED TO MAKE
These strategies are applicable to all age groups, but younger individuals - who are more susceptible to compulsive screen habits - may need additional guidance and structure. Simple interventions like setting app limits, engaging in offline hobbies and developing digital literacy can help them cultivate healthier relationships with technology.
Again, the key is not to aim for drastic overnight change but to take small, consistent steps towards more mindful and intentional screen use. Even minor tweaks, when repeated daily, can reshape habits and improve overall well-being.
While screen time can offer certain benefits, the old adage applies: “Everything in moderation.”
In an age where screen addiction is increasingly prevalent, developing healthier digital habits isn’t just about helping us get better - it’s about preventing ourselves from getting worse.
By cultivating digital mindfulness, setting boundaries and prioritising real-world connections, we can begin to reclaim agency over our digital lives and foster a more balanced and fulfilling relationship with technology.
We need to ask ourselves: Do we want to live our lives, or just scroll through them?
Samer Elhajjar is senior lecturer at the department of marketing, National University of Singapore Business School. The opinions expressed are those of the writer and do not represent the views and opinions of NUS.