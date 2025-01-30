Commentary: Let’s cut parents some slack about kids' screen time

SINGAPORE: Talk about screen time and it inevitably becomes yet another opportunity to rag on modern parents. Believe me, I get it. I, too, was the perfect parent until I had kids.

The Ministry of Health recently updated guidelines on screen use for children, taking into consideration what research and professionals have to say about the impact on their health and development. It sounds reasonable in our tech-saturated lives. But then I read the comments.

"Parents have no patience to take care of kids and outsource the work to screens," went one online comment. "It’s your responsibility and if you can’t, don’t have kids; not everyone should be parents," went another. And "why not fine parents who shove phones in their children’s faces when eating out?"

Stop with the condescension: Does anyone actually believe parents don’t know too much screen time can be bad for children?