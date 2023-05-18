Commentary: Seeking inspiration? Look no further than Singapore’s SEA Games athletes

PHNOM PENH: Sometimes, the smallest actions speak volumes. In the case of Singaporean fencer Kiria Tikanah, it was the act of applying cold spray to teammate Elle Koh's knee.

When Elle looked to have picked up a slight injury with the scores tied at 11-11 in their semi-finals clash, her teammate helped her out.

Elle eventually took the game 12-11, and went on to win the gold medal for Singapore. Kiria clinched a joint-bronze.

"I wouldn't say that because of those couple of sprays that she won. Before we are opponents, we are teammates first," said Kiria. "Just because it is an individual sport, doesn't mean that you don't have your team behind you."