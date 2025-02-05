Commentary: Does choosing a CCA in secondary school need to be this complicated?
Nowadays, children often need to show talent or potential to excel in the co-curricular activity they wish to join – but there are pros and cons to this system, says writer and mother-of-two Vivian Teo.
SINGAPORE: My younger daughter started secondary school this year, and with that comes the requirement to choose a co-curricular activity (CCA). She told me excitedly about the various CCAs she was interested in and their selection trials.
My reaction: Wait, what? There are selection trials?
I’m aware that sports and performing arts CCAs often have selection trials, but I didn’t expect this for certain clubs – certainly not for the entrepreneurship society she’s keen on.
Before the selection, she had to fill out a form describing her hobbies and interests, and showcase some of her arts and crafts creations. During the trial selection, she teamed up with three other auditionees to devise a useful idea to help households and present it on the spot to the CCA’s teachers-in-charge and student executive committee.
In my schooling days, CCAs were much more accessible to the general student population.
I joined the tennis club to learn the sport. Those who showed competitive potential were recruited to the school team. That never happened to me, and I was absolutely fine with it. I didn’t want to compete or represent my school in events; I just wanted to pick up a sport and have fun.
Nowadays, children often need to demonstrate a natural talent or potential to excel in the CCA they wish to join. They need to perform well in presentations and interviews, and even show how they can “contribute” to the CCA before they’re allowed in.
A friend shared with me that her son’s school informed students that if they are not shortlisted for popular clubs like media and robotics after trials, they are unlikely to get into the CCA. In fact, they shouldn’t even list them in their CCA choices.
“My tip for him was to try to ask questions, leave a good impression to the clubs he prefers. See if there's a chance to be shortlisted,” she told me.
I can’t help but feel that CCA selection in secondary school is now reminiscent of the Direct School Admission process in Primary 6, where students undergo interviews, auditions and trials to gain entry into secondary schools.
HIGH STAKES
For many students, the stakes are high when it comes to getting into the right CCA.
Under the LEAPS 2.0 framework set out by the Ministry of Education (MOE), students must fulfil domains in participation, service, leadership, achievement, representation and accomplishment in order to achieve a co-curricular attainment. This attainment can be converted into bonus points for admission to junior colleges, polytechnics and institutes of technical education.
Participating in the same CCA for a certain number of years, representing the schools in competitions, holding leadership positions, and contributing through Values-in-Action (VIA) community service projects are among the requirements to clinch these bonus points.
For instance, to gain the highest level of attainment in the participation domain, students need to be in the CCA for at least four years. Therefore, it’s essential to choose something they enjoy enough to stick with it for that long.
Additionally, does the CCA offer VIA, performance and competition opportunities? Is there a chance of being placed during competitions? All these factors contribute to determining if students are awarded bonus points.
THE IRONY OF TALENT SELECTION
It seems that CCAs are no longer a means for students to explore new hobbies. While I understand that schools aim to match students with the right aptitude and abilities in CCAs, this approach is somewhat ironic.
Some children might excel in certain areas like dance or wushu as they take lessons outside of school. However, they might not want to pursue the same activity in school. What if they wish to try something different from what they are already proficient in?
Rather than setting children in rigid moulds, wouldn’t it be beneficial to let them explore beyond what they’re already familiar with? An athlete might be interested in digital animation; a gymnast might also be a budding chorister.
MOE states that CCAs are a key component of students’ holistic education, and that through CCAs, students discover their interests and talents. Given the demands of modern academic rigour, secondary school students today have little time to join extracurriculars outside of school. Therefore, CCAs provide a good opportunity for them to discover their other strengths and interests.
My elder daughter attends the same school as my younger daughter. However, being in the Integrated Programme, the bonus points related to CCA achievements are less consequential for her, which made choosing a CCA less stressful.
Having long been keen on learning climbing, she wanted to join the CCA. However, she didn’t make the cut, likely because she wasn’t as proficient as others in the trial. But therein lies the irony: Being in the CCA would have given her the time and opportunity to develop her climbing proficiency.
WILL CHANGE COME?
In response to forum letters, MOE acknowledged the value of letting students join CCAs of their choice without selection trials. However, it noted that there are trade-offs with this approach.
“Since schools do not have limitless resources, one such trade-off is that some schools may have to offer fewer CCA options,” said MOE. “This is especially so in schools where certain CCAs are far more popular than others. The less popular CCAs with insufficient student participation may then have to be discontinued.”
For CCAs with large student enrolment, schools would need to allocate resources so as to meaningfully engage all students in the CCA, MOE noted.
“For example, schools could introduce recreational teams for CCAs that are in high demand. However, this would require schools to spread the training days across the week due to limited physical resources, like the school field or courts.”
Despite these, MOE recognised that “we should explore CCA allocation through approaches beyond selection trials”. It has embarked on a pilot for the removal of such trials in eight primary schools.
It remains to be seen if this approach would be extended to secondary schools, where current CCA systems still seem to favour those with talent or prior training in a certain activity.
LIFE LESSONS
It’s understandable that schools have to focus limited resources on nurturing students with potential.
Nevertheless, being rejected for a CCA can be disappointing. I wonder what of those who chose a secondary school specifically for their interest in a certain CCA that school offered. After all, MOE does advise parents of PSLE students to consider “schools which offer CCAs and learning programmes that can nurture your child in their areas of interest and develop their potential”.
My younger daughter did eventually get shortlisted for the entrepreneurship society – she was one of 12 chosen out of some 50 auditionees – but she felt sad for two of her trial groupmates who weren’t selected.
I told her the same as I told my elder daughter: No one is any less competent or worse as individuals if they do not get selected. Rejections are a part of life, and shouldn’t be taken personally – indeed, they’re opportunities for our kids to learn resilience and adaptability, qualities that will go a long way later in life.
I likened their experience to job interviews: Sometimes we leave thinking we aced them, only to later find out we didn’t get the job. Many factors beyond our control are at play, from changes in the company’s hiring policy to the presence of stronger candidates, and even plain luck.
What matters is how our children respond to these setbacks. They can pick themselves up and try again or embark on a new path.
Ultimately, all roads lead to Rome – or in this case, a fruitful secondary school education. These experiences will help them grow stronger and more prepared for future challenges.
Vivian Teo is a freelance writer, children’s book author and owner of a parenting and lifestyle blog.