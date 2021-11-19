Commentary: Selective lockdowns for the unvaccinated - is unequal treatment sometimes justified?

OXFORD: COVID-19 is surging in some European countries. In response, Austria and Russia have reimposed lockdowns, but only for the unvaccinated. Is this ethical?

Some countries already have vaccine passport schemes to travel or enter certain public spaces. The passports treat those who have had vaccines – or have evidence of recent infection – differently from those who have not had a vaccine.

But the proposed selective lockdowns would radically increase the scope of restrictions for the unvaccinated.

Lockdowns can be ethically justified where they are necessary and proportionate to achieve an important public health benefit, even though they restrict individual freedoms.

Whether selective lockdowns are justified, though, depends on what they are intended to achieve.

WHAT LOCKDOWNS INTEND TO ACHIEVE

One benefit of a lockdown is that it can prevent a country’s healthcare system – especially hospitals – from becoming overwhelmed. If that is the aim, though, there is little need to lock down people at low risk of being hospitalised, such as those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

But we might also exclude from lockdown young people, even if unvaccinated, who are at low risk of severe COVID-19. A recent Moscow lockdown took this approach.

So this aim would only support a selective lockdown targeted at the unvaccinated elderly or the medically vulnerable, or both.