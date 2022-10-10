Commentary: Conversations with a 69-year-old man showed me the despair among elderly who self-harm

SINGAPORE: Growing up, it was not uncommon to notice cuts on the wrists of my schoolmates. Some even posted about it online.

A popular music video at the time - featured a teenage girl and her struggles with school, friends and parents - showed how it is done.

But a recent conversation with a partially blind 69-year-old man showed me a different side to the issue.

The senior, who only gave his name as Mr Wong, did not have the same troubles as the young girl in the music video. The fear that consumed him was of dying alone in his one-bedroom flat, keeping him awake at night.

He'd been prescribed a daily dosage of one-and-a-half sleeping pills. When the prescribed dosage didn't work, he started taking more pills. This went on for weeks. One night, in an attempt to end his life, he swallowed about 50 tablets.

Unfortunately, Mr Wong's case is not uncommon, caregivers and social workers told me.