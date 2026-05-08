Commentary: Chipmakers' AI boom is ignoring history

A 144% MARKET RALLY

The S&P Semiconductors Select Industry Index - an equal-weighted gauge that treats behemoth Nvidia the same as much smaller players - has returned a staggering 144 per cent in the past year, crushing the 19 per cent advance for the equal-weighted S&P 500 and the 36 per cent gain for a basket of hyperscalers.

That’s by far their greatest outperformance since the artificial intelligence boom got under way. On a cumulative basis since the release of ChatGPT started the AI hype, semiconductors are about to catch hyperscalers - a term for the massive cloud service providers that own and operate the data centre infrastructure required to train and deploy large-scale artificial intelligence models - as the biggest beneficiaries.

It’s no exaggeration to say that semiconductors have put the US stock market on their backs: In 2026, the S&P 500 would only be up around 2.2 per cent, instead of the current 6 per cent if you zeroed out the gains from semiconductors.

And the advances are far from speculative. The sector is on pace for 83 per cent growth in earnings per share from a year earlier, early-season results show, driven by ceaseless demand and structural supply constraints that are pushing prices and profits to the moon. The gains have now spread from Nvidia, the maker of the most coveted and superior AI chips, to much more humdrum chips.