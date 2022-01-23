Commentary: How can parents make the morning school run less frenzied?

GIVING CHILDREN INDEPENDENCE

It was only this year that I started training my younger boys to take the bus home on their own. At Primary 3 and 5 this year, I felt they were ready to gain some independence. The sweetener is that I also get more time to work – instead of zipping out from meetings each time the clock strikes 1pm.

When I pitched them the idea they were excited. The possibility of wandering around the neighbourhood shops en route to home without a nosy mother in tow must have added to the allure.

But the feeling of being wanted and needed can be a mother’s drug. As much as I enjoy keeping them close to me, I recognised the need to foster their sense of competence.

The decisions they get to make – bus or MRT, this way or that – while working their way home are small but important steps. The snack items they might eagerly save up for and buy. The satisfaction of reaching home and texting in the family chat, “We’re home!”

GIVING KIDS A TICKET TO RIDE

I’m not suggesting we all stop sending our children to and from school the minute they turn eight or nine.

We also don’t need to swing to the other extreme and treat them like princes and princesses who always need to be ferried to school, enrichment or tuition classes.

Truth is, not many families have a vehicle to send their children to school. Some may simply have no bandwidth to ferry their children around. This is a reality and children adapt to family circumstances.

But there are also those who have the time. For them, having the assurance of safely getting their kids from point A to B matter much more.

I try to be an authoritative parent – someone who recognises and encourages their child’s autonomy, while providing ample emotional support from the sidelines. Research shows that children raised in this manner are likely to be more independent, confident, socially adept, and happier.

Public transport is just one domain. There are other areas in life where they can practise making choices, in making weekend plans, what to eat for lunch, or who to develop friendships with.

Through such small steps, we can learn to slowly release the reins of control and trust our tweens to step up and take responsibility.

WORKING AROUND OUR CHOICES

Singapore schools start between 7.30 and 7.45am. Add in enrichment activities – both in school and out of it, and we can see why most of our children would struggle to keep to a healthy sleeping habit.

Those who take the school bus may need to be up as early as by 5am. And this can be a dealbreaker.

If they struggle to get up in the morning to catch the bus – a common nightmare – the easier solution is for parents to send their children. It helps with everyone’s sanity.