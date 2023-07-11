Commentary: Should Singapore worry about a loneliness epidemic among seniors?

At the same time, she avoids social interactions because of low mood while also longing to be heard and listened to. Her poor health and limited mobility make it difficult for her step out of her home to socialise with others.

“I’ve always cared about my family. Why is it that when I am older, no one seems to care about my matters?” she shared.

Both Mdm Khadija and Mdm Lau have never spoken about their loneliness to anyone, except in the context of our research. The emphasis that our society places on being self-reliant and independent makes it difficult for individuals to openly acknowledge feelings of loneliness and to reach out for support.

For a lot of older Singaporeans, doing so may imply personal failings or poor relationships with family members or spouses. Further, airing one’s dirty laundry is frowned upon, so loneliness lurks in the shadows of the larger public health challenge of ageing.

COVID-19 SHONE A LIGHT ON LONELINESS AND SOCIAL ISOLATION

Ironically, it took a global pandemic to destigmatise and normalise loneliness in Singapore. Through the disruption caused by social distancing and movement restrictions, COVID-19 shone light on our human need for connection and the impact of its absence on our wellbeing.

Across our qualitative research studies, we found that the impact of loneliness and social isolation and loneliness during the pandemic was more pronounced on our older participants who were more socially active and mobile, or relatively healthy, compared to those who were frail.