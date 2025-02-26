Commentary: The fear of falling can hurt seniors as much as a fall itself

SINGAPORE: Two years ago, 78-year-old Madam Tan* lost her balance and fell during a bus ride. It caused a head injury and left her with a deep fear of leaving home.

Mdm Tan struggled to take even small steps due to a lack of confidence and lingering pain. Not wanting to burden her family, she rarely left the house and became increasingly isolated.

Madam Tan’s experience is not uncommon. One in three seniors aged 65 and older has at least one fall a year worldwide, increasing to one in two for those aged above 80.

Falls can result in significant long-term health complications, and are the leading cause of injury-related deaths in older populations. In Singapore, 85 per cent of geriatric trauma cases treated in Emergency Departments are caused by fall-related injuries, including major injuries such as fractures, joint injuries, brain injuries and internal organ bleeding.

While the physical consequences of falls can be severe, it’s the often-unspoken psychosocial consequences that are the most devastating for seniors. Fear, anxiety, and loss of independence can lead to emotional distress.