Commentary: South Korea Halloween crush - how dense crowds can quickly turn into a death trap

NOT A STAMPEDE, BUT A CRUSH

Commentators often describe events like Itaewon as a “stampede” caused by “crowd panic”.

The term “stampede” is misleading. There was no running at most of the fatal crowd crush events, and running does not seem to be the cause of tragedy at Itaewon.

Videos of the Itaewon incident certainly show fear and distress. But this occurred after the crushing had begun. It was a consequence, not a cause of the disaster.

So, “panic” is an unnecessary explanation. The psychology of the crowd was not abnormal, it was completely normal.

In a situation where density is too great, where there are obstructions and where is a crowd collapse, normal routine behaviours (moving towards one’s target, moving to try to get out, staying with loved ones) can contribute to the crush.

The question now is how events like these can be prevented. It’s worth noting that there are regular crowd events that exceed safe levels of density, but which go off without such problems. I’m thinking of the annual Haj at Mecca.

One factor that organisers need to take into account is the desired spaces for the crowd at any event.

Where do people desire to be and gravitate towards? These will be the likely pinch-points. Having established that, and having a measure of the location capacity, it is then necessary to regulate the numbers in that space.

There are different ways of doing this, but I would recommend communicating with the public both before the event and on the day to get them to understand the reasons for the restriction.

People in a crowd don’t usually understand the risks of density until they are right in the middle of it, so it’s a good idea to explain this carefully and in advance.