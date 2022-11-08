Commentary: Seoul crowd crush – when a stranger's life is in your hands

SINGAPORE: On the night of Oct 29, a crowd crush occurred at the Itaewon area of South Korea during Halloween festivities resulting in the deaths of 156 people and injuring another 197.

Unfortunately, emergency response was delayed and many bystanders were recruited to help tend to the injured.

Videos surfaced on the Internet of the rescue effort from members of the public, with many of them seen performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on those around them who had collapsed.

It was later reported that some of these bystanders had never performed CPR before and felt psychologically traumatised afterwards.

In my line of work as a psychiatrist, I once had a patient who performed CPR on a stranger who collapsed. His immediate response was that of disbelief and panic. However, he composed himself and leaped into action.

Unfortunately, the victim did not survive. My patient was left feeling unsure if he did the right thing. He ruminated about whether he had broken the victim’s ribs during CPR and had flashbacks of the sensation of the ribs cracking under his hands as he performed chest compressions. Ultimately, he was guilt-ridden that he was not able to save the victim.