Commentary: Why was rich, developed Seoul so unprepared for this year’s monsoon rains?

SEOUL: On Aug 8, the skies above Seoul opened up and released a record-setting deluge of rain. Monsoon downpours occur annually on the Korean peninsula, but this year was different.

Parts of Seoul recorded the heaviest rains since 1920, causing flooding that led to several deaths and millions in property damage. In Dongjak district, 422mm fell over the course of 26 hours, an amount that far exceeds the normal volume for an entire month.

Walking outdoors felt like being in a blender filled with lukewarm water, with splashes coming in all directions. The booming, percussive sound of the rainfall seemed unreal or, at least, unsustainable. This has to stop soon, I kept thinking. But it continued for hours.

As the rain fell, puddles grew. Seoul is home to millions who live in tightly packed apartment blocks. Nearly every patch of ground is covered in asphalt or concrete, meaning the ground cannot absorb rainwater but must channel it through a network of pipes into natural bodies of water, such as the Han River that bisects the city.

This means that even wealthy districts like Gangnam were inundated. In a jaw-dropping photo that has gone viral, a man was pictured sitting on the hood of his car cradling a tablet. His car was angled downward as rain poured all around him, the sinking vehicle acting as an island of last refuge.